Man who sexually assaulted ex-partner with sex toy ‘thought he was being funny’, court told
A man who sexually assaulted his ex-partner with a sex toy has been sentenced to nine months’ probation.
The 29-year-old defendant avoided being put on the sex offenders’ register after his lawyer claimed it was a misguided attempt at humour.
He is not being named to protect the identity of the victim.
Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard the man went to her home in the city to collect his belongings on February 28 this year after their relationship ended.
Prosecutors said he asked where she had stored a vibrator and then retrieved it from a bedside drawer.
He switched the device on and placed it against the woman, who was said to be wearing pyjamas at the time, before putting it away and leaving the property.
The man subsequently pleaded guilty to a single count of sexual assault.
Defence counsel Michael Boyd acknowledged it was difficult to understand his thinking at the time.
“He thought he was being funny by waving this around,” the barrister said.
“He was actually being very inappropriate, unfunny and upsetting in the extreme to the injured party.”
Mr Boyd argued that it had been a one-off incident for which his client has expressed remorse.
“It wasn’t a sustained attack, it was over within seconds and he apologised to her by text message.”
Based on the circumstances of the offence and the defendant being assessed as posing a low risk, District Judge Alan White decided against putting him on the sex offenders’ register.
Mr White told him: “I consider this was a one-off example of poor behaviour by you which you thought was funny at the time.”
Imposing nine months’ probation, the judge warned him that he will be immediately placed on the register for any failure to comply with the order.
Today's Headlines
Latest | Enoch Burke refuses to purge his contempt of court, says ‘I will never leave Mountjoy Prison’
significant | CAB seize cash, watches and designer footwear in Co Kerry operation targeting scammers
Rock a bye baby | Dublin footballer Dean Rock admits to sleeping on the job with new baby Sadie
Heart-breaking | Tragic Jack de Bromhead was a ‘horse whisperer’ and a ‘beautiful brother’, funeral hears
guilty plea | Teen told to stay off buses ‘other than as a passenger’ after stealing double decker
American Dream | Thalia Heffernan moves to New York after signing with top modelling agency
road tragedy | Man (80s) killed in two-car crash in Co Limerick
breaking | Number of streets closed in south Belfast due to ‘incident involving a crossbow’
feud fears | UVF rapist Gerry ‘Vermin’ Verner flees gun clash in park as perv’s pals given beating
Latest shock | Energia becomes sixth energy supplier to hike its prices in the past fortnight