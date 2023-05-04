Man who said lightning strike made him forget bail terms has charge withdrawn

George Allen was struck by lightning while attending his children’s school sports day in 2016

A lightning strike victim, who previously claimed the bolt affected his memory and made him forget the terms of his bail, has had a charge of criminal damage against him withdrawn.

George Allen, who had denied the offence, was told at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court today that the charge was to be withdrawn.

The 43-year-old, with an address at Windermere Drive in Lisburn, was accused of causing criminal damage to the window of a property belonging to Choice Housing on April 10.

Allen had been freed on police bail on the day of the alleged incident, but previous courts heard he breached bail conditions within 24 hours because the lightning strike left him with memory problems.

Defence solicitor Mark Crawford said Allen was “making the case” that he didn’t fully read the terms of his bail and couldn’t remember being told them by police.

Mr Crawford told the court that, in addition to physical problems caused by the freak accident, Allen “has memory and mental health problems”.

He added: “He spent seven months in hospital, including one month in intensive care.”

The solicitor also told the hearing: “He would say he didn’t read the back of the bail sheet. It’s as simple as that.”

Ordering the criminal damage count to be withdrawn today on, District Judge Rosie Watters quipped it had been “an endless saga”.

Allen was struck by lightning while attending his children’s school sports day on June 6, 2016.

Staff had to use a defibrillator on him before an ambulance arrived at the scene.

He was initially taken to Lagan Valley Hospital and later transferred to the Ulster Hospital.

It is understood he suffered organ failure and was at one point in a critical condition in intensive care.

Allen spent a month in a coma after the accident at Killowen Primary School.

His son and daughter were also hurt, but were released from hospital within a few days after being treated for burns.