Man who said he had Covid spat in Dublin park guard’s face and hit him in kidneys

Lupascu was found guilty of assault, threatening and abusive behaviour and public intoxication

Costel Lupascu also abused gardaí when they arrived on scene

A drunken man spat in a park supervisor’s face, laughed and said he had Covid before thumping him in the kidneys.

Costel Lupascu (48) had been asked to leave the park over anti-social behaviour when he delivered “low blows” to the security man’s body.

Judge Bryan Smyth said what he did was “pretty disgusting” and gave him a four-month sentence suspended for two years.

Lupascu, of Clonskeagh Road, Dublin 6, was found guilty of assault, threatening and abusive behaviour and public intoxication. He had denied the charges.

The victim, Peter Comerford, said Lupascu was with a group of friends being “loud and obnoxious” in the Blessington Basin park, Dublin 7, on August 12 this year.

One of the group, not Lupascu, urinated on the path in front of women and children. After he asked them to leave, Lupascu “got right into my face”, clenched his fists and “threatened me, he was going to do this, he was going to do that,” Mr Comerford said.

They went off but he found them again. When again asked to leave, Lupascu got very aggressive, “nudged” him with his head and began thumping his stomach and back, with “low blows” to his kidneys.

Lupascu spat in his face twice, laughed and said he had Covid.

The victim tested negative for Covid but still had to isolate.

Lupascu was verbally abusive to the investigating garda, saying “what is wrong with you? F**k you, garda.”

The accused claimed he tried to leave the park but Mr Comerford followed him out, badgering him. He denied touching or spitting at the victim.

Lupascu accepted he was drunk but not that he was a danger to anyone.

The alleged abuse was not directed at the prosecuting garda but at another officer who “put his hands on” the accused, his lawyer said.

Lupascu, from Romania, had been here for 10 years, had worked in a kitchen and was not addicted to alcohol, an alcoholic, his lawyer said.