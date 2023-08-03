Man who robbed bags of coal and logs endangered public as he drove between petrol pumps

Judge Gerard Jones fined Cummins €300, disqualified him from driving for two years and imposed a five-month sentence which he suspended for two years.

A thief jumped into his car and sped across a station forecourt between petrol pumps, endangering two members of the public, a court has heard.

Stephen Cummins (38) drove away from the petrol station in a dangerous manner before he lost control of his car on a bend and ended up in a ditch.

He subsequently provided a sample to gardaí which tested positive for cocaine.

The defendant, with an address at Kilshane Road in Finglas, admitted counts of dangerous driving, theft and endangerment.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court that Cummins entered the Spar, Coolquay, The Ward shortly before 10am on January 11 this year.

Sgt Callaghan said Cummins picked up six bags of coal and four bags of logs, valued at €234, and left the shop without paying for the goods.

A member of staff followed the defendant, approached him and tried to stop him. He ran off and jumped into his car, and sped across the station forecourt between two petrol pumps, endangering two members of the public.

Sgt Callaghan said Cummins drove onto the R135, or old N2 Ashbourne Road, without stopping, and he continued along the R135 and the R130 Garristown/Coolquay Road doing speeds of 110kph in a 50kph zone.

The court heard that Cummins then lost control of his car on a bend, went across the road, through a wall and into a ditch.

Following his arrest, Sgt Callaghan said it was discovered that Cummins had stolen four bags of coal and logs, worth €138, from the same shop on December 18 last year.

The goods were recovered in the second theft, but not in the first matter. The defendant’s family had compensated the shop for the loss in the first theft, his solicitor said.

The court heard that the defendant had two previous convictions.

Defence solicitor John O’Doherty said Cummins, a father of three children, was suffering from addiction issues at the time of this offence.

Mr O’Doherty said this incident was a turning point for Cummins, who realised his life was spiralling out of control.

The defendant sought counselling and treatment, he had turned his life around and was now working. Mr O’Doherty said rehabilitation was a long process, but he was doing very well, and was hopeful for the future.

He asked the judge not to jail Cummins, saying he was working really hard to rehabilitate himself.