Man who raped woman (19) in her home has jail time extended for uninsured driving

McCarthy received a 10-year sentence last July, after he admitted to charges of rape, oral rape and aggravated burglary in December 2019.

Daryl McCarthy, of Whitechapel Crescent in Blanchardstown, admitted raping a 19-year-old during a burglary

AN INTRUDER serving 10 years after he raped a 19-year-old woman in her home has had his jail-time extended after he admitted three counts of driving without insurance.

Daryl McCarthy (29) received the lengthy sentence in July after he admitted raping the young woman after breaking into her home while she slept. He was armed with a crowbar,

He appeared in custody before Blanchardstown District Court where he admitted to driving without insurance on dates in January 2022.

Judge David McHugh imposed a five-month sentence, consecutive to the 10-year sentence which McCarthy is already serving.

The judge also disqualified him from driving for 20 years.

Judge McHugh said the defendant had shown a level of arrogance about road traffic legislation.

The defendant, of Whitechapel Crescent in Blanchardstown, admitted driving without insurance at Citywest Avenue on January 23, 2022 and at Mount Eustace Estate in Blanchardstown on January 3, 2022.

In each case, McCarthy was stopped driving by gardaí and asked to produce his insurance documents at a garda station, which he failed to so.

The court heard that McCarthy had 49 previous convictions, including 11 for uninsured driving, and received a 15-year driving ban earlier this year.

McCarthy received a 10-year sentence last July, after he admitted to charges of rape, oral rape and aggravated burglary in December 2019.

Defence solicitor Wayne Kenny said McCarthy was in a long-term relationship and had three young children.

Most of his convictions were for road traffic matters, and Mr Kenny said the defendant accepted that he should have known the rules of the road.

McCarthy had also been dealing with mental health issues, the court heard.

Imposing a five-month sentence, Judge McHugh also noted all the offences took place in the same month.