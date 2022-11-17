Man who raped grandmother during violent burglary accused of breaching release conditions
Joseph ‘Mexico’ McCabe (39) has breached the terms of early release schemes on several occasions since serving his term for rape
A rapist accused of breaching his release conditions has been remanded into custody.
Joseph ‘Mexico’ McCabe allegedly failed to notify police of his new address in April this year.
The 39-year-old, of the Edward Street Hostel in Portadown, appeared in court by video-link from prison.
He was jailed for raping a 64-year-old grandmother during a violent burglary, and in October last year admitted a separate charge of breaking into a house armed with a screwdriver.
McCabe, who is originally from west Belfast, has spent the past two decades in and out of prison.
He has breached the terms of early release schemes on several occasions since serving his seven-year jail term for rape.
McCabe told Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday that he was aware of the charge against him.
A prosecutor told the court there was enough evidence to send the case to the Crown Court, a point the defence conceded.
McCabe declined to comment on the allegations or call evidence on his own behalf.
He was remanded back into custody and the case was adjourned until January.
