Man who racially abused Dublin shop owner and tried to headbutt garda may face jail
A man hurled racial abuse at a shopkeeper and said “they are taking over our country,” before trying to headbutt an arresting garda.
Derek Mahon (43) called a store owner “P**i b*****d”, then “squared up to” the officer who arrived at the scene in central Dublin.
Judge Bryan Smyth said the racial element to Mahon’s abuse was “unacceptable” and ordered a community service suitability report and evidence of a personal apology.
The accused, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.
Dublin District Court heard the incident happened at Talbot Street on May 6.
Garda Sergeant Máire McDevitt said gardaí found Mahon shouting in the doorway of a shop: “You P**i b*****d, you f**king P**i.”
He was told to desist but continued to abuse the shop owner and told the garda: “they are P***s and they are taking over our country.”
He squared up to the garda, waved his fist in his face and attempted to headbutt him.
Defence solicitor Tracy Horan said Mahon “obviously over-consumed” alcohol on the day and was apologetic and asked the judge to take his guilty plea into consideration.
“This had a racial element to it, which is unacceptable,” Judge Smyth said.
Ms Horan said the accused accepted that.
The judge asked if Mahon was prepared to do community service.
The court heard the accused was currently employed at a food company and sometimes worked Saturdays.
Judge Smyth adjourned the case to a date in September and said if Mahon was not prepared to undertake community service he ran the risk of getting a prison sentence.
The judge recommended 60 hours of service instead of two months in jail if the accused is found suitable.
“I also want some evidence that he has apologised personally to the people involved,” Judge Smyth added.
