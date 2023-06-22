Man who performed sex act on baby seagull is jailed for 24 weeks

“Police took the phone and it was very clear he was accessing animal porn at the time”

David Lee at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court after he admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a herring gull on August 17 last year. Photo: PA

David Lee, 40, was charged with causing suffering to the bird

A man who admitted carrying out a sex act while looking at animal porn and while holding a baby seagull has been jailed for 24 weeks.

David Lee (40) from Roker Avenue, Sunderland, England, appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court, where he had admitted causing unnecessary suffering to the herring gull at a previous hearing.

The incident happened in Sunderland at about 1am on August 18 last year.

Magistrates handed him an immediate 24-week jail term and banned him from keeping animals for 10 years.

Lesley Burgess, prosecuting, said: “This was a deliberate and gratuitous act that caused suffering.”

David Lee at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court after he admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a herring gull on August 17 last year. Photo: PA

Describing the incident, which was caught on a local resident’s CCTV, she said: “The defendant runs down the street trying to chase a seagull.

The footage then goes to the back alley and we see the defendant with a different, younger, baby gull in his arms.

“We then see the defendant take his phone out of his pocket and puts it on a box.

“He thereafter takes his trousers down, kneels down and it is very clear he is masturbating.

“He then goes on to move the gull between his legs. For a time the defendant is engaging in a sexual act with the baby seagull.”

Ms Burgess said that when he had finished, Lee put the gull down, gave it a “small kick” to shoo it away and walked off in the opposite direction.

A local resident had checked her CCTV cameras and saw what happened, called the police and Lee was traced to a nearby takeaway.

He tried to tell police that he found the bird and picked it up because it was injured, and used his phone to find a vet.

But Ms Burgess said: “Police took the phone and it was very clear he was accessing animal porn at the time.”

Ms Burgess said the crown obtained expert evidence from a vet who said the footage showed “the bird will have been caused unnecessary suffering by the act that the defendant did”.

In a victim statement which was read to the court, the woman who saw the offence on her CCTV said: “For almost a year the actions of this person have caused me a lot of mental stress and anxiety. I am still haunted by what he did. I am unable to get his horrendous actions out of my head.”

Annalisa Moscardini, defending, said Lee was a heavy drinker who experienced blackouts. “He accepts he must have done this act but he didn’t have a good recollection of it,” she said.