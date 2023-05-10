Man who murdered pregnant Dublin mum won’t be charged with killing unborn child

Ailish Walsh, originally from Ireland, was 22 weeks pregnant with Taylor's child at the time of her death.

A boyfriend who stabbed his pregnant partner to death with a pair of scissors intended to kill her unborn child, a court heard.

Liam Taylor, 37, brutally murdered mother-of-four Ailish Walsh and later told police: “It’s crazy how one moment of madness can change your whole life”.

Taylor stabbed 28-year-old Ms Walsh 40 times in the horrific attack at her home in Rectory Road, Stoke Newington, north London, on December 15 last year.

Ms Walsh, originally from Ireland, was 22 weeks pregnant with Taylor's child at the time of her death.

The Dublin woman had been trying to break up with Taylor because he was taking drugs, the Old Bailey heard.

Taylor admitted murdering Ms Walsh last month but Jane Osborne, KC, prosecuting, told the court today he will not be charged with killing her unborn child.

Ailish Walsh

Ms Osborne told the court: “At 18 to 21 weeks the baby is not capable of surviving outside the womb because he could not breath.

“At 26 to 27 weeks he could breathe for two to three hours at least.

“The Crown’s case is that he intended to kill the baby.

“Through the position of the wounds - the specific injuries relate to the abdominal area.”

Stab wounds included a piercing of the uterus, the genital area, and in the general area of the unborn child.

“However, this foetus would have been below the legal abortion limit. We are satisfied we wouldn’t meet the threshold for determining that the baby could survive outside the womb.

“It is quite clear from the pathologist report that the foetus was not capable of surviving without being in the womb.

“It is therefore our decision that no further charges will be brought."

A GoFundMe raised more than £5,000 to fly Ms Walsh’s body back to her native Ireland.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers said after the killing: “My thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this unimaginably difficult time.

“I want to reassure them and residents who will be shocked by what has happened in their community, we are working hard to establish what has happened.”

Taylor, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody ahead of a provisional sentencing date on July 12.