Man who kicked down ex-partner’s door before ‘badly beating’ her is jailed for 16 months

A man who kicked in the door of his former partner's home and assaulted her has been jailed for 16 months.

Mark Boyd (34) of Barry Avenue, Finglas, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assault causing harm at the woman’s home, on September 23, 2018. He has nine previous convictions, including two for assault.

Judge Martin Nolan said on the morning the accused was intoxicated and forced his way in by kicking the door in, before beating the woman quite badly and causing mayhem. The judge said he had then gone across the road and attacked a man for some reason unknown to the court.

He noted the mitigation including the guilty plea and the length of time since the offence.

He said he could not accede to a defence request not to jail the man, taking into account the aggressive and hostile behaviour on the day. He imposed a 16 month jail term.

Garda Rebekah Gaffey told Katherine McGillicuddy BL, prosecuting, that the injured party was at home when she heard heard banging and shouting at front door at 9.20am on a Sunday morning. Boyd kicked at the door and managed to break the bottom panel and gain entry.

The woman took refuge in a bedroom but Boyd found her and began to pull her to ground by the hair, then strike her on her face and head. She suffered a burst lip, as well as bruising under her eyes and on the bridge of her nose.

The woman managed to get downstairs and outside. Boyd then went across the road and struggled with a man, leaving him with minor injuries before leaving. Gardai found him at nearby shops.

Boyd was interviewed, during which he called the woman abusive names and denied the fight had become physical. He claimed he was welcome at the address but the woman said he was not.

A victim impact statement was handed into court and read by the judge.

Gda Gaffey agreed with Michael Hourigan BL, defending, that Boyd had made attempts in the intervening years to address his issues, was remorseful and the parties now appear civil.

Mr Hourigan said his client had instructed him to apologise. He said Boyd had been intoxicated but this should not have happened and it weighs heavily on him.

Counsel said matters appear to have moved on and the former couple now conduct relations with civility which was a testament to them.

He asked the court to take into account his client's guilty plea, the fact his prior convictions are of some antiquity and that he had some recent work history.