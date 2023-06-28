Man who harassed parking warden for years over €40 ticket wants to keep conviction ‘low-key’

“I’m just lucky it hasn’t been noticed in work so far. If they read that in the paper I’ll be gone”

O’Brien says he’ll get the boot from his job if his conviction is discovered

O’Brien says he’ll get the boot from his job if his conviction is discovered

A man who harassed a traffic warden and his boss for six years over a €40 parking ticket says he is trying to keep his conviction “low-key” as he doesn’t want his workplace to find out.

Healthcare worker Rory O’Brien (47) of Kilnacranna, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, Co Tipperary, waged a bizarre campaign of harassment against parking warden Arthur Kelly on various dates between February 25, 2015 and July 27, 2021 in Nenagh Town Centre, all because Mr Kelly gave him a €40 ticket for parking in a loading bay.

Over that six-year period, O’Brien followed Mr Kelly around the town shouting horrific abuse at him on multiple occasions.

O’Brien ramped up the campaign of harassment on June 8, 2021 when he targeted Mr Kelly’s boss, Rosemary Joyce, following her and abusing her at the Tesco in the town.

Rory O’Brien talks to our reporter Alan Sherry at his Tipperary home

He continued the harassment against Ms Joyce, who is the Nenagh Municipal District Administrator, up to July 2021.

O’Brien pleaded guilty to harassing the two victims when he appeared before Nenagh District Court on June 9.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath sentenced O’Brien to six-months’ imprisonment for harassing Mr Kelly and four months in prison for harassing Ms Joyce, but suspended the sentences for two years and ordered O’Brien to stay away from the victims and their workplace.

Despite his guilty plea, O’Brien saw himself as the victim when the Sunday World called to his home this week.

“We just want to be left alone. We’ve been to court. We’re not going to get justice,” he said.

O’Brien said he is worried he will lose his job when his workplace finds out about his conviction.

“They do vetting at work twice a year. It was done the last few weeks and I escaped that [his conviction came after the vetting].

“I’m just lucky it hasn’t been noticed in work so far. If they read that in the paper I’ll be gone, it’s written in black and white in my contract. It hasn’t come up in garda vetting yet.”

O’Brien says he’ll get the boot from his job if his conviction is discovered

The case has already been reported on by local newspapers and broadcasters and O’Brien conceded his workplace would find out about the conviction through garda vetting anyway.

He made false and ludicrous allegations that he was assaulted by Mr Kelly on the day he got the parking ticket and was unhappy that Ms Joyce did not believe his claims.

“I was loading something for someone who doesn’t drive and was trying to get the item to Roscrea for them. That’s all I was doing. He let fly at me for parking [there],” O’Brien claimed.

Despite O’Brien’s claims, Mr Kelly, who is well-liked in the town, did not assault him and was himself the victim of verbal abuse after he gave O’Brien a ticket for being in the loading bay.

Mr Kelly had never met O’Brien before that day and had no interactions with him other than issuing that ticket, but O’Brien made it his mission to harass him over the following six years. Some of the verbal abuse was at the extreme end and Mr Kelly was concerned O’Brien would follow him home and bring the abuse to his doorstep.

Asked why he started harassing Ms Joyce as well, O’Brien told the Sunday World that he wrote a letter to her about his interaction with Mr Kelly and was unsatisfied with the response.

He then espoused a bizarre conspiracy theory that the parking warden, local municipal district and gardai were all part of a conspiracy to deny him justice.

When we asked him about the nature of the harassment he pleaded guilty to, O’Brien declined to say but he said he didn’t stalk either victim.

“I didn’t stalk anyone. I have no time for any of that carry on. I work in healthcare. I have enough to be doing,” he said.

As part of his sentence O’Brien was ordered not to have contact with the victims and not to go with 200m of their workplace.

Locals say Mr Kelly is well liked and known for being fair.

He appeared in a viral video jokingly putting a ticket on a toy car in the town in Christmas 2021 and locals described him as an “absolute legend” and the “best traffic warden in Ireland”.

Ms Joyce has also come in for praise for the “commitment and work” from her and her office.

Ms Joyce told the Sunday World that she and Mr Kelly could not comment on the case.

“The case has been dealt with in the courts which is the appropriate place for it and we have no further comment,” she said.