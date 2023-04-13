Man who had ‘couple of vodkas to steady nerves’ after saving friend’s life gets driving ban

Ralph Hunter had received a call about a stricken friend and had to perform CPR until the ambulance arrived

Ralph Hunter admitted a single count of driving with excess alcohol at Ballymena Magistrates' Court. — © Paul Faith

A man who “took a couple of vodkas to steady his nerves” after he brought a woman “back to life” was handed a two-year driving ban today.

Ralph Hunter entered a guilty plea to a single count of driving with excess alcohol.

Police stopped a car being driven by Hunter on Ballee Road West in Ballymena at 5.40am on February 25 this year.

The town’s magistrates court heard there was a strong smell of alcohol. He was breathalysed and an evidential sample gave a reading of 85 – around two-and-a-half times the legal limit.

Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine revealed that Hunter, from Drumtara, had received a call about a stricken friend and having rushed to her home, had to perform CPR until the ambulance arrived.

“In effect he brought her back to life,” said the solicitor, adding that before driving home Hunter had “taken a couple of vodkas to steady his nerves”.

Conceding that wouldn’t have put him more than twice the legal limit, Mr Ballentine further conceded that Hunter “had been drinking beforehand”.

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer revealed that the 48-year-old had two previous convictions for drink-driving, although his last one was in 2005.

Mr Mateer added that as Bowman was caught after the life-saving event “there was no defence of necessity as you had no legal justification to drive.”

Imposing a £500 fine and two-year disqualification, the judge told the defendant: “To be honest Mr Hunter, such an account would not necessarily pass much more close scrutiny but I will say no more about it.”