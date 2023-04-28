Man who failed to sign on at garda station 35 times says memory is bad after being shot in head

Gardaí had applied to revoke Mr Purdue’s bail, as he had failed to sign on at a garda station on 35 dates between October and April.

A YOUNG man accused of violent disorder at a secondary school has repeatedly failed to sign on at his local garda station because his short-term memory is poor after he suffered a significant head injury, a court has heard.

Scott Purdue (25) was shot in the head some years ago, and had suffered significant memory loss since, his lawyer said.

Gardaí had applied to revoke Mr Purdue’s bail, as he had failed to sign on at a garda station on 35 dates between October and April.

However, his lawyer Ciaran MacLoughlin asked the judge not to revoke bail, but to put cash bail on the accused, saying the money may help to “concentrate the mind”. Judge Gerard Jones imposed cash bail of €500, and adjourned the case at Blanchardstown District Court for the book of evidence.

The accused, of Shancastle Park in Clondalkin, is charged with violent disorder at a secondary school in the west of the city on October 13, 2022.

Outlining the allegation, Garda Aishling Halligan alleged Mr Purdue and three other men ran into a school after a 16-year-old student.

The incident took place just after lunch and students and teachers fled into the classrooms for safety when they saw the men. No one was injured, Gda Halligan said.

Under bail conditions, Mr Purdue was ordered to sign on at his local garda station, stay away from the school and have no contact with any witnesses, including a named youth.

Applying to revoke Mr Purdue’s bail, Gda Halligan said the accused had failed to sign on 35 times. Mr MacLoughlin said his client accepted he had failed to sign on. He said Mr Purdue was shot in the head some years ago and as a result his “short-term memory was poor, to say the least”.

Judge Jones put cash bail of €500 on the accused, and adjourned the case.

Mr Purdue and three co-accused are all facing jury trial in the circuit court.

The accused has not yet indicated a plea to the charge.