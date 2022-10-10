Man who confessed to sexually abusing sister as teenager jailed for four years

His sister, Edel Sheehan, waived her right to anonymity so her abuser could be named

Edel Sheehan leaving the Central Criminal Court today where her brother Thomas Sheehan (37) was jailed for four years. She waived her right to anonymity so that her brother could be named. PIC: Collins Courts

A man who orally raped and sexually abused his half-sister when they were teenagers has been jailed for four years.

The crimes committed by Thomas Sheehan (37) against his sister came to light when he wrote two letters to gardaí confessing that he had sexually abused her when they were children.

Sheehan, of no fixed abode in Tipperary, pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to one count of orally raping his sister and five counts of sexually assaulting her in various locations in Clonmel, Co Tipperary between April 2000 and April 2002. He was aged between 14 and 16 at the time and his younger sister was aged between 12 and 14.

The court heard the siblings grew up in circumstances of “extreme neglect, poverty and violence”. “They never had a chance,” Colman Cody SC, defending, told the court.

Sentencing Sheehan today, Mr Justice David Keane expressed his sympathies to Ms Sheehan for the “psychological pain and suffering she has experienced” and commended her for “her resilience”.

He said he had taken into account the fact that Sheehan had “initiated the investigation into his offending behaviour” through his voluntary confession to gardaí. Mr Justice Keane also noted that Sheehan had written a letter of apology to his sister and expressed his remorse.

The judge said the crimes committed by Sheehan represented a significant breach of trust on a vulnerable victim, which had caused her considerable harm. He also noted that it involved “a pattern of repeated sexual offences”.

Mr Justice Keane took into account various case law surrounding the Children Act in relation to the sentencing of minors after noting that Sheehan had been a teenager at the time he abused his sister. He said such case law suggests that the sentence should be reduced to between a half or a third of what the accused would have got had he been an adult committing the crimes.

Mr Justice Keane said this led him to impose a headline sentence of six years. He reduced that to four years taking into account mitigating factors including Sheehan’s plea of guilty, which spared his sister “the anxiety of the potential ordeal of having to give evidence at trial”.

He imposed concurrent two-year sentences for the remaining offences and imposed a one-year post release supervision order, ordering that Sheehan engage with the Probation Service for a year upon his ultimate release from prison.

Detective Garda Patrick O'Gorman told Jane McCudden BL, prosecuting, that in March 2020, gardaí in Clonmel received a letter from Sheehan in which he said he wished to confess to a crime from the early 2000s and that he had sexually “molested” his sister Edel. Sheehan was in prison at the time.

Sheehan sent gardaí a follow-up letter in April in which he stated he would go to GSOC and various other bodies if no action was taken in relation to his confession.