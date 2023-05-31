Man who challenged widow’s multi-million euro will says it ‘was never about the money”

It was initially believed when Margaret, who was childless and whose husband predeceased her, died on March 16, 2017, she had not made a will.

18/5/23 PHOTO SHOWS: Mr. Peter O’Toole, of Moycullen, Co. Galway, at the High Court in Dublin yesterday (THURS). He is the main beneficiary of a purported will made by the late Margaret Hernon which is being challenged by her relatives. PIC: Collins Courts

A family member who challenged a will leaving a multi-million euro estate to convicted Galway fraudster Peter O’Toole, has said: “This was never about the money.”

In an interview with the Sunday World, mechanic Gus Kelehan, a first cousin of deceased 91-year-old Margaret Hernon told us: “The fact is we (as a family) felt this needed to be brought out into the open.

“It wasn’t about money for me or my family, because there are 44 of us.

“We took the case because we felt it was the right thing to do.

“She was the last of my father’s generation and we did not feel this will, that materialised six months after her death, reflected what we believe she would have wanted.”

During a tense five-day High Court battle – the court heard how the contested 2006 document left almost the entirety of the estate, valued at between €2.5 and €9 million, to convicted fraudster Peter O’Toole, a son of one of the deceased’s first cousins.

Read more

The estate includes 13 acres of farmland on the edge of Galway city, six acres of which have been zoned for housing, and a bank account holding €900,000 in cash.

It was initially believed when Margaret, who was childless and whose husband predeceased her, died on March 16, 2017, she had not made a will.

However, several months after her death, a will surfaced, purportedly executed in 2006 by Mrs Hernon before solicitor Liam Ó Gallchobhair of Highfield Park, in Galway.

In the document, a sum of €22,000 was left to a few friends and relatives of Mrs Hernon, and to the local Catholic Church she regularly attended.

The remainder was left to Peter O’Toole.

During the court proceedings, barristers for Gus Kelehan argued that Mr Ó Gallchobhair was not the deceased’s solicitor and was an associate of O’Toole.

The latter, they said, had in the past been convicted of offences including possession of a weapon, forgery and deception.

Paddy McCarthy SC said it was Mr Kelehan’s case that the deceased did not have a good relationship with Mr O’Toole and did not have any time for him.

The case related to the estate of Margaret Hernon

He said Mr O’Toole was unpopular within the wider family due to his past criminal behaviour – with Gus Kelehan later referring to Mr O’Toole as a blight on our family.

Mr McCarthy, SC said O’Toole was convicted in the 1970s before the Special Criminal Court in Dublin for possession of a gun that was used by others in a robbery in Galway in 1974 in which an innocent man was shot dead.

He was also convicted before courts in the UK in the 1970s and 1980s for offences, including obtaining property by deception and forgery.

He said that prior to her death, Ms Hernon had discussions with the solicitors who acted for her over many years.

She put together a draft will, which was ultimately never finalised, and never said anything about having signed a will in 2006.

The details of Mr O’Toole’s convictions were not being contested, the court heard; however, the claims of deceit surrounding the will were denied and, in a counter claim, retired solicitor Mr Ó Gallchobhair sought an order formally proving the 2006 will.

Mr Ó Gallchobhair claimed he met Ms Hernon on a street in Galway city and, following a conversation, she made the will in his office in 2006.

He claimed she went to him and not her regular solicitor because she believed that others knew too much about her business affairs.

He accepted that he knew Mr O’Toole, and acted for him, but denied colluding with him regarding the will. Mr O’Toole also denied any wrongdoing and claimed he had a good relationship with the deceased.

On Tuesday of this week, the court heard proceedings between the parties had been settled.

Half of the late Margaret Hernon’s estate is to go to Peter O’Toole and the remaining half of the estate is to be divided among over 40 other children of Mrs Hernon’s first cousins, one of whom is Gus Kelehan.

Mr Kelehan was also appointed as the representative of Mrs Hernon’s next-of-kin, while both sides’ legal costs from the proceedings are to come from the estate.

The case related to the estate of Margaret Hernon.

Asked why the family had agreed to settle, Gus told the Sunday World: “The risks were high so that’s why we settled.

“I didn’t want to leave my house up there after me to pay costs if it went badly.

“When you are up there in the Four Courts and your senior counsel, junior counsel and barrister are all advising you to settle … you settle.

“And that will is not really the will anymore – because now there is a settlement

“It (the estate) is left now in the hands of our solicitor and his solicitor.

“And it’s all going to be sold … and whatever is left after that will be divided up.”

Approached by the Sunday World for comment, about the allegations made against him, at his home in Leagaun, Moycullen this week, Peter O’Toole declined to answer our questions.

“Would you ever do what you should do and just leave here,” he responded.

Gus Kelehan was involved in the will dispute

During the hearing, which lasted five days, evidence was also given to the court concerning an ongoing allegation by gardaí concerning O’Toole – and details of a revenue bill served on him by the Criminal Assets Bureau.

Detective Garda John Kerrigan confirmed a Garda investigation had taken place into claims the 2006 will was obtained by deceit adding the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had decided that no prosecution is to take place.

But, he said, a decision is being awaited from the DPP on another file in relation to another complaint made against Mr O’Toole by the late Peter ‘Bunker’ Lydon.

Mr Lydon was a bachelor farmer, aged in his 80s, who had claimed that he was never paid for lands he owned in Kingston, Galway that he sold to Mr O’Toole.

Det Gda Kerrigan said that an aspect of the investigation centres around the lodgement €1.5m by Mr O’Toole in January 2019 to the benefit favour of Mr Lydon, who was in a nursing home at the time.

Within a few days, a sum of over €1.4m was drawn from Mr Lydon’s account by cheque. Det Gda Kerrigan said Mr Lydon, who has since passed away, was not able to read or write.

The High Court also heard that the revenue wing of CAB has served Mr O’Toole with a tax demand.