Man who brought cannabis jellies and magic mushrooms to Ireland avoids conviction

The construction worker pleaded guilty and asked for a chance to be spared a criminal record

A Canadian tourist, who brought €1,400 worth of cannabis jellies and magic mushrooms on his trip to Ireland, has been spared jail and a court conviction.

Saaid Junaid, 23, Commonwealth Avenue, Scarborough, Ontario, appeared before Judge Cephas Power at Dublin District Court today, charged with unlawful possession of the drugs and possessing them for sale or supply.

The construction worker pleaded guilty and asked for a chance to be spared a criminal record. His lawyer told the court the drugs were "perfectly legal" in Canada.

Garda Andrew Lake said Junaid was arrested at Terminal 1 on Wednesday after customs officers selected his baggage to be searched.

He had "a variety of cannabis jellies and a small amount of magic mushrooms".

Defence solicitor Michael Kelleher told the court his client had the substances for his own consumption and to share with a friend during his holiday here.

The court heard that he bought them in Canada, where they were "perfectly legal", and the garda agreed he had cooperated.

The solicitor said that Junaid caused himself great difficulty and embarrassment for his wider family, and he had to deal with their disapproval.

Mr Kelleher said there had been an element of immaturity and bravado, but Junaid had never been in trouble before and had planned to go on a tour of Ireland with a friend.

He pleaded with the court not to convict his client, who had shown an "element of naivety" at the airport.

Judge Power struck out the matter after the accused paid €1,000 to the court to be donated to the Merchant's Quay project, which assists people affected by drug addiction.