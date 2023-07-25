Man who assaulted woman walks free despite judge concerns he could ‘kill her’ next time

William McCook grabbed his cousin by the throat “squeezing and applying pressure”

A judge has voiced fears that a north Antrim alcoholic could eventually kill his cousin after he admitted assaulting her, but still freed him with a suspended jail sentence.

Imposing sentences amounting to 20 months on William McCook but suspending them for three years, Dep. District Judge Chris Holmes said while it was a “brilliant break” for the 37-year-old, he warned him the spectre of jail would be “hanging over your head” for the next three years.

Appearing by videolink from prison at Colareine Magistrates Court, siting in Ballymena McCook, from Cherry Gardens in Ballymoney entered guilty pleas to two common assault charges as well as breaching a Restraining Order and causing criminal damage to a sofa and carpet, by urinating on them, on May 8 this year.

On Monday a prosecuting lawyer told the court how violence had flared after the defendant had arrived home in an intoxicated state and an argument ensued.

After shouting at his victim and insulting her, he grabbed her by the throat “squeezing and applying pressure” before letting her go, “dropping his trousers” and deliberately urinating over her possessions.

Following his arrest, McCook made no comment to all questions asked during interview.

Defence counsel Thomas McKeever conceded that McCook was in breach of a previously suspended sentence but added “there is a significant background - they are cousins.”

“They have lived together for a number of years and they both have difficulties. The injured party was asked if she would like another Restraining Order and she said 'no.'

"She relies on him; they rely on each other,” said the lawyer adding that McCook is a “chronic alcoholic” for whom “Maghaberry is a drying out house” and although he has no memory of the incident, “he is embarrassed” by it.

Although he suspended the jail sentences for three years, DJ Holmes said he was concerned by the escalation and warned: “The next time he is going to kill her.”