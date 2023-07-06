Man who assaulted garda outside Dublin court warned he faces jail if he ‘continues down that road’

Fayed Azeez (20) of Mount Andrew Crescent, Lucan, pleaded guilty to one count of assault causing harm

A man who assaulted a garda outside Blanchardstown District Court last September has been warned by a judge that he will spend more time in custody if he “continues down that road”.

Fayed Azeez (20) of Mount Andrew Crescent, Lucan, pleaded guilty to one count of assault causing harm at Blanchardstown District Court on September 6, 2022.

The court heard that Azeez had gone to the area to collect his cousin.

Remanding Azeez in custody until July 10, when he will finalise the case, Judge Martin Nolan said today for him to think about this situation as if he “continues down that road, that's where you will spend a lot of time”.

The court heard that the injured party was assisting a colleague inside the courthouse when she was told by a security guard that youths outside were fighting.

Gardai intervened to calm the situation, but more youths, including Azeez, arrived at the scene.

When the injured party went outside, she saw someone holding a metal gas canister. She then turned and saw Azeez, who had his fists raised in a threatening manner and a hammer in his hand, move towards another male.

She intervened and took the hammer. She then placed Azeez under arrest, but he resisted. He grabbed the top of her arm and attempted to pull her hands away.

When she handed Azeez over to her colleagues, she noticed bruising on her left arm. Photos were handed into the court.

No victim impact statement was available to the court, which heard that it was a frightening experience for the injured party, who was off duty for a short period of time.

Azeez has no previous convictions and has not come to garda attention since this incident. The Director of Public Prosecutions directed summary disposal of this case, but the District Court refused jurisdiction.

The investigating garda agreed with Kevin Roche BL, defending, that his client did not use or threaten the injured party with the hammer. He also accepted that Azeez had gone to the courthouse to collect a cousin, who had been set upon by a group of youths. It was further accepted that Azeez was trying to help his cousin.

The garda agreed that the victim's injuries were sustained due to tugging and squeezing of her arm, and she was not struck or hit by Azeez. He accepted that Azeez was cooperative following the arrest and did not cause any difficulties for gardai.

Mr Roche handed a letter of apology to the court from his client. He suggested this was a “blip”, and his client is aware that he should not have gotten involved on the day.

He noted that his client had entered an early guilty plea. Mr Roche suggested to the court that this incident lies in the lower range for offences of this type. He asked the court to consider giving his client the benefit of the Probation Act.

Mr Roche said Azeez is completing an online personal trainer course and is financially supported by his family. A sum of €500 had been brought to court as a token of remorse.

Judge Nolan said it must have been obvious to the defendant that he was dealing with a member of the gardai and that he should not struggle or assault them.