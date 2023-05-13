Man who assaulted ambulance crew ‘terrified’ of jail due to gender dysphoria

Jay William Maxwell admitted kicking a male member of the crew in the groin and slapping his female colleague in the face as he was being treated

A MAN who assaulted two members of an ambulance crew is “terrified” of going to jail due to his gender disorder, a court has heard.

Jay William Maxwell admitted kicking a male member of the crew in the groin and slapping his female colleague in the face as he was being treated.

Though the 44-year-old Larne man has previous convictions for assaulting police he is frightened of a prison sentence as he has been diagnosed with a gender identity disorder known as gender dysphoria.

A prosecution lawyer told Ballymena Magistrate’s Court that police were called to the train station car park in Larne after an ambulance crew member triggered their panic alarm.

The crew reported they had been treating Maxwell inside the ambulance when he kicked the male crew member in the groin and slapped his female colleague to the face. Maxwell, from Kylemore Gardens in Larne, had entered guilty pleas to two counts of assaulting ambulance staff following the incident in February this year.

Maxwell’s barrister told District Judge Nigel Broderick he had no memory of the incident because despite the fact he had not been drinking, “someone thought it would be funny to put a pregabalin (known by the brand name Lyrica) into his cup of tea and as a result he took quite ill”.

“He was fitting and they tried to get him into the ambulance but he became quite distressed,” said the barrister. He added that Maxwell “does wish wholeheartedly to apologise to the ambulance crew who were trying to assist him and he is disgusted at his response”.

The barrister said Maxwell “is quite simply terrified about the potential of imprisonment...because he understands the complexities of his gender dysphoria and how that will play out”.

​He conceded any assaults of medical personnel “immediately screams custody” and the question of where Maxwell would go if jailed “is not a matter for this court” but he highlighted he has a diagnosed “psychological and psychiatric complex condition that many people struggle to come to terms with”.

Judge Broderick told Maxwell his barrister had “left no stone unturned” in his plea, “this isn’t the first time you have visited violence on public servants”.

Revealing that Maxwell has 19 previous convictions, including five entries for assaulting police officers, the judge said he had been given a range of disposals ranging from fines and probation to suspended sentences and community service but to no avail.

“The courts have been very firm in making it clear to defendants who assault members of the health services, who are under immense pressures, that such assaults will not be tolerated,” he said.

Although he handed an emotional Maxwell a four-month jail sentence, following a defence application Maxwell was granted bail pending appeal.