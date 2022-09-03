Man who allegedly pulled a knife on on female garda denied bail

Graham Hendrick claimed he carried the knife to cut pizzas

A CO. Meath man, who allegedly “pulled a knife” on a female garda while children were playing nearby, has been denied bail.

Gardai brought Graham Hendrick, 30, of Blackwater Park, Enfield, Co. Meath, before Dublin District Court on Saturday.

He was charged with being intoxicated to the extent of being a danger to himself and others, engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour and knife possession in a residential area in Kilcock, Co. Kildare on Friday night.

Garda Laura McGrath voiced objections to bail. She told the court the accused was initially arrested for public order offences, and she agreed that it was alleged he “pulled a knife” on her and a colleague. She showed the knife to the judge.

The arresting officer also told the court that children were playing in the area at the time.

Mr Hendrick made no reply to the charge and did not address the court.

Defence counsel Kevin McCrave put it to the garda that he was instructed his client carried the knife to cut pizzas and other food. He lived from "house to house" but had a permanent address available and would obey a curfew.

The garda replied, “he was not saying he was going to cut pizza”.

Counsel argued that the court could grant bail with conditions to his client, who had the presumption of innocence.

Judge McNamara described the case as a "very serious matter", adding that gardai could bring further charges.

She said she was not satisfied he would turn up to court if released, and she refused bail.

The judge remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court next week.

Legal aid was allowed after the court heard he was on social welfare.