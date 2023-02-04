Man who allegedly had condoms filled with €10k of cocaine ‘bit garda’s finger’, court told

John Paul Duncan (39) is accused of assaulting the two officers after trying to flee while he was in hospital for medical attention

A man caught with condoms filled with more than €10,000 worth of cocaine headbutted one garda and bit another’s hand when he became violent after his arrest, it is alleged.

John Paul Duncan (39) is accused of assaulting the two officers after trying to flee while he was in hospital for medical attention, having swallowed suspected drugs.

He was refused bail at Dublin District court and remanded in custody.

Duncan, of no fixed address, is charged with possession of drugs with intent to sell or supply, and assaulting gardaí.

The prosecuting garda objected to bail, citing the seriousness of the allegations and her belief that the accused was a flight risk.

She said that the accused was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs in the north city this week.

He was “caught in the act” and gardaí detained him for the purpose of a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

He was brought back to Store Street garda station where it was alleged that condoms filled with 150g of cocaine, worth €10,500, was found on his person, the garda said.

While he was in custody he told gardaí he had swallowed some of the suspect items and required hospital attention. He was taken to hospital and attempted to flee on two occasions, the garda alleged.

The second time, she said, Mr Duncan became “extremely violent” and headbutted another garda. She alleged that he had also bitten down on her index finger, “ripping two pairs of gloves off my hand”.

The accused had been living in England and arrived in Ireland on January 28, she said.

Since arriving, he had been staying in hotels before being taken into custody.

“We don’t believe he will stay in Ireland to answer the charges,” the garda said.

Applying for bail, the accused’s barrister said Mr Duncan, who was presumed innocent, could stay with his sister at an address in Jobstown, Tallaght. He would abide by any bail conditions, she said.

The garda said she was not consenting to any conditions and maintained her bail objection. She said the accused arrived in Ireland on a ferry, allegedly on a “false document”.

Mr Duncan would say he had a valid passport and his sister could hand it in, his lawyer said.