Man who alleged he was stabbed in shocking viral video is a convicted sex pest

The man allegedly stabbed in a video which has gone globally viral with more than 15 million views can be revealed as Co. Down sex pest Derick Finney.

Although only uploaded on Wednesday, the two minute video has been viewed 15.6 million times, liked 57,600 times and been retweeted more than 4,000 times.

Seemingly recorded by Hillsborough pervert Finney on 11 February, the video shows him and a woman in an expletive filled verbal and physical altercation outside a property in Banbridge.

Labelling each other a “dirty bastard” and a “f****** whore,” Finney and the woman appear to spit at each other and during a bout of pushing and shoving, Finney exclaims “she’s stabbed me.”

The female shouts at him “there you go” as Finney reaches to the back of his head and then shows his bloody covered hand, and an apparent wound, to the camera.

Showing the property where he claims his alleged assailant lives, Finney names both her and the address, smearing his blood over the window before walking away.

Within hours of the shocking incident, Finney posts pictures of the aftermath of his bloody head and another video but this time, he is relaxing to some house music, drinking a beer and smoking a cigarette.

No one has been arrested yet but a spokesperson for the PSNI said enquiries are ongoing, asking for anyone with any information of the incident should contact police in Lurgan on 101, quoting reference number 1576 11/02/23.

Finney, a wannabe Big Brother contestant who also goes under the name DJ Finney, is however a two time convicted pervert who is on the police sex offenders register.

The creep, from Large Park in Hillsborough, was put on the sex offenders register until June 2025 after he was convicted of outraging public decency and indecent exposure and in April 2021, the 32-year-old was handed a four month jail sentence when he posted a video of himself having sex with an ex-girlfriend.

An earlier court heard that when Finney posted the video in May 2020, it was the second time the he had uploaded the video to his social media profile which at that stage, had just over 11,000 followers.

A prosecution lawyer said that after the first time, Finney’s victim was “thrown out of the family home as a result” and although prosecuted, he was acquitted of disclosing a private sexual film at that stage.

On 3 May 2021 however, friends of Finney’s ex told her the video had been uploaded to Facebook again and she called the police who went to Finney’s home to arrest him.

“He said that ‘it was me who posted the video - I used my phone’,” said the lawyer.

Finney was convicted after a contest and handed a four month sentence which he unsuccessfully appealed.

Ahead of going into jail, he boasted: “Maghaberry prisoners are counting down the days till dj finney arrives oh deary deary me chaps.”

Freed from prison in June 2021, Finney fell foul of the law again when he failed to register as a sex offender.

He was, and still is for the next two years, obligated to register his name and address with police and having admitted two breaches of legislation relating to the register, Finney was fined £200.

Lodging a plea in mitigation at the time, defence solicitor Richard Monteith said Finney believed his annual registration was in August so “that’s where he fell down.”