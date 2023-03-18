Man ‘tried to start fire inside Dublin phone shop with bale of cardboard boxes’, court told

A man used a bale of cardboard boxes to try to start a fire inside a phone shop after staff put him out of the store, it is alleged.

Roman Mandache (58) came into the shop with the boxes in one hand and a cigarette lighter in the other and unsuccessfully tried to set them alight, a court was told.

The case against him was adjourned at Dublin District Court for the accused to decide how he intends to plead.

Mr Mandache, with an address at a Dublin city centre hostel, is charged with attempting to cause criminal damage.

He is also charged with a related count of using threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour with intent to cause a breach of the peace.

A garda sergeant said the Director of Public Prosecutions consented to the case being dealt with at district court level, subject to the issue of jurisdiction being considered. Judge Bryan Smyth asked for a summary of the proposed evidence. The sergeant said the incident was alleged to have happened at the Three Store on Henry Street on December 8 last year.

Gardaí responded to a panic alarm that was activated at the store and when they went to the scene, staff told them the accused had been removed from the shop.

Minutes later, it was alleged, he returned with a bale of cardboard boxes in one hand and a cigarette lighter in the other.

It was alleged he pointed the lighter at the boxes and attempted to set fire to them but did not succeed and was removed from the store.

Judge Smyth accepted jurisdiction to deal with the case in the district court.

Mr Mandache was in custody when he appeared in court and gardaí had no objection to bail, subject to conditions.

Defence solicitor Stephen O’Mahony applied for bail.

The judge set bail in Mr Mandache’s own bond with no cash lodgment required. Under conditions, he is to stay away from the shop in question and have no contact with staff, directly or indirectly including by electronic means.

He is to remain sober in public, be of good behaviour and commit no offences. The accused must also sign on three times a week at Bridewell garda station.

The judge granted free legal aid following an application by Mr O’Mahony, who said his client was on social welfare and living in hostel accommodation. The accused was remanded on bail to appear in court again later this month.