Man tried to choke and threatened to ‘chop up’ girlfriend after she refused to eat dinner

A man tried to choke and then threatened to 'chop up' his girlfriend after she refused to eat a dinner he had cooked for her.

Stephen Coveney-Ryan pleaded guilty to a number of charges against Roisin MacNeilis including threatening to kill her, assaulting her and producing a knife when he appeared at Letterkenny Circuit Court in County Donegal.

The couple had met only a few weeks earlier on St Patrick's Day, March 17th, 2021, by chance at Dublin's Bus Aras.

They struck up a conversation and kept in contact by text. However, Coveney-Ryan called Ms MacNeilis one day and said he was homeless.

She invited him to stay with her at her home in Donegal Town and they began a relationship.

However, as the weeks went on Ms MacNeilis claimed he changed and became aggressive and jealous.

On July 10th, the accused finally snapped and attacked Ms MacNeilis.

The court was told that the accused had made dinner but Ms MacNeilis said she was not hungry but decided to eat a bowl of cereal instead.

He went for a walk and when he came back they initially went to separate bedrooms but Coveney Ryan later got into the bed beside Ms MacNeilis and then began to attack her.

He put his elbow into her neck and then put his hands around her neck and she was finding it hard to breath. Ms MacNeilis said she thought she was going to die at this point.

She managed to get to the front door but there were no keys in it and he followed her into the bathroom and began choking her again.

He constantly shouted at Ms MacNeilis who was eight weeks pregnant at this stage. He told her she wasn't fit to be a mother and that he was going to drown her and kill them both.