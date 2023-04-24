Man told garda Covid was ‘myth’ after travelling from Cork to Sligo in regulations breach

The defendant had no previous convictions for Covid breaches but had 49 previous convictions mainly for public order matters

The driver was stopped at Collooney having travelled from Cork.

A passenger in a car, who told a garda that “Covid was a myth” has been fined €150, at Sligo District Court.

Fergus John O’Riordan (45) of Shandon Street, Cork who was not in court, was fined for breaching Covid regulations. He was one of the occupants of a car that was stopped by Garda David Hannon on March 22, 2021 on the N4 at Collooney

Garda Hannon told the court the defendant was a back seat passenger in a car that had come from Cork to Sligo. The garda was told they were driving to Sligo to look at a car.

Garda Hannon said the car had already been stopped in Galway and the occupants were told to go back as they were in breach of Covid regulations. A Fixed Penalty Notice was issued but was not paid.

The court heard the defendant had no previous convictions for Covid regulation breaches but had 49 previous convictions mainly for public order matters.

Judge Sandra Murphy fined the defendant €150.