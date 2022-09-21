Man told Dublin hotel manager he was ‘in Gucci gang’ before taking out fake gun

Noel Fagan (39) is accused of making a threat to kill the manager and his family after he was asked to step away from a fire escape

Noel Fagan, of Lower Rutland Street, Dublin, is charged with threatening to kill or cause serious harm and possession of a realistic imitation firearm.

A man told a Dublin hotel manager he was a member of the “Gucci gang” as he showed him a “realistic” imitation gun and threatened to shoot him, it is alleged.

Noel Fagan (39) is accused of revealing the fake weapon in his waistband and making the threat to kill the manager and his family after he was asked to step away from a fire escape.

He is facing trial after a judge ruled the case was too serious to be dealt with at Dublin District Court.

Judge Bryan Smyth remanded him on continuing bail for the preparation of a book of evidence.

Mr Fagan, with an address at Lower Rutland Street in Dublin’s north inner city, is charged with threatening to kill or cause serious harm and two counts of possession of a realistic imitation firearm.

Garda Sergeant Maire McDevitt said the DPP consented to the case being dealt with in the district court on a plea of guilty only.

Outlining the allegations, she said gardaí were called to O’Shea’s Hotel, Talbot Street in the city centre on April 26 last year.

The manager told them the accused had been irate when asked to step down from the steps outside, where he was blocking the fire escape.

Mr Fagan left but returned minutes later and called out for the manager before becoming aggressive and verbally abusing him, the court heard.

It was alleged he opened his hoodie and revealed “what looked like a handgun” in his waistband.

“He said he was a member of the Gucci gang and threatened to shoot the injured party and his family,” Sgt McDevitt said.

Mr Fagan calmed down and left but the alleged victim was put in fear, she said. Photographs of items that were found in follow-up searches were submitted to the court.

The judge said he was refusing jurisdiction based on the alleged facts of the case.

He adjourned it to a date next month for a book of evidence.