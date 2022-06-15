Man to face trial after father-of-three was shot dead outside his Dublin home

Michael Tormey was found with several gunshot wounds in his driveway after returning from a social function

THE DPP has directed that a man is to face trial accused of killing a father-of-three who was shot dead outside his Dublin home.

Christopher Devine (40) is charged with the murder of Michael Tormey (49) in Ballyfermot earlier this year.

Mr Tormey, who worked as a salesman and a security doorman, died after he was shot at Thomond Road, Ballyfermot on January 9.

Mr Devine, of Convent Lawns, Ballyfermot, was arrested and charged in January and was subsequently released on High Court bail.

When the case came back before Dublin District Court today, Judge Paula Murphy was told the DPP has formally given directions for trial on indictment at the Central Criminal Court.

Judge Murphy adjourned the case to a date in July, for the preparation of a book of evidence.

Mr Devine, who has not yet entered a plea to the charge, was remanded on continuing bail.

He was granted free legal aid when he first appeared in court in January, following an application by defence solicitor Mark O'Sullivan, who said the accused was unemployed. At that first hearing, Detective Sergeant Ronan O'Reilly told the court Mr Devine "made no reply to the charge" after caution.

Mr Tormey suffered a number of gunshot wounds in an attack just after 4.30am when he returned home from a social function. He was found lying in his driveway.

His wife Amy and a child were in the house at the time of the shooting.