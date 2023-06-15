Man to appear in court following videos of masked individual with ‘machete’
In footage circulating online, passers-by can be seen backing away from the individual
A 23-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences after a masked male was filmed brandishing what appears to be a machete in Coleraine on Wednesday.
The offences the man has been charged with include common assault, making threats to kill and possessing an article with a blade or point in a public place.
He is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court via videolink this morning (June 15).
As is usual procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
The incident occurred in the Bushmills Road area of the Co Derry town, and in footage circulating online, passers-by can be seen backing away from the individual, who is clad all in black and is carrying a backpack as well as the blade.
The man can be heard shouting “bring it on” as he backs off in the direction of the nearby train station, waving the blade in one hand and carrying the backpack in the other.
Today's Headlines
TRAGEDY | Aunt and niece struck by train in Sligo accident ‘tried getting out of the way’
horror abuse | Woman (69) admits sexually assaulting two young brothers in Co Kerry home
CON-GRATS | Conor McGregor reveals fiancée Dee Devlin is pregnant with fourth child
deportation | Irish truck owner faces jail after pregnant mum and unborn baby killed in head-on crash
Glove Island | Damien Duff: ‘I was shocked that Scott chose villa full of beautiful women over myself’
investigation | Gardai appeal for people not to share footage of fatal West Dublin stabbing
LATEST | Teen suspect in fatal Ongar stabbing handed himself in to gardaí with his mother
RIP | Two-time Oscar-winning actress Glenda Jackson dies age 87
'she said yes' | Una Healy’s ex David Breen announces engagement to fellow physio
WATCH | Man to appear in court following videos of masked individual with ‘machete’