Man to appear in court accused of murdering Grace O’Malley-Kumar in Nottingham
The 31-year-old is also alleged to have attempted to murder three pedestrians after Mr Coates’ van was used to drive at people in Milton Street and South Sherwood Street.
A former university student is set to appear in court to face murder and attempted murder charges following knife and van attacks in Nottingham.
Valdo Calocane is accused of killing University of Nottingham students Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber and school caretaker Ian Coates in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The 31-year-old is also alleged to have attempted to murder three pedestrians after Mr Coates’ van was used to drive at people in Milton Street and South Sherwood Street.
Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust said two patients are now stable and one has been discharged following the van incidents.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the driver of a marked police car had sight of the vehicle for “less than a minute” before it collided with the pedestrians in South Sherwood Street.
Medical student Ms O’Malley-Kumar and history student Mr Webber, both 19, were found fatally knifed on Ilkeston Road at around 4am.
Mr Coates, 65, was then found dead in Magdala Road after his van was allegedly stolen.
The family of Mr Webber described their “complete devastation” at the “senseless murder of our son”, saying he was a “beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to”.
Ms O’Malley-Kumar’s family described her as a “truly wonderful and beautiful young lady” and that she would be “so dearly missed”.
Two of Mr Coates’ sons said his death had “rocked everyone’s world”, adding: “Nobody deserves this but he definitely didn’t.”
Police revealed the suspect is a former University of Nottingham student, but said “this is not believed to be connected with the attack”.
The defendant, of no fixed address, is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court later.
Today's Headlines
Court Hearing | Man to appear in court accused of murdering Grace O’Malley-Kumar in Nottingham
Shock Ice | Nation in shock as HB pulls iconic Choc Ice from sales across the country
nasty mesages | OAP troll who harassed Strokestown eviction company boss fails in release bid
Hash in the Attic | Drugs worth €120k were ‘were in attic for years and could have gone off’, court told
golden moment | WATCH: Matt Fitzpatrick’s hole-in-one as Rory McIlroy makes a move
under-fire | Liam Brady identifies where Stephen Kenny is failing as Ireland boss
10-year Ban | Uninsured driver who is ‘ill-suited for Mountjoy prison’ is spared jail
SINISTER THREAT | Gangland killer who threatened to burn down prison officer’s home is jailed
irish legend | Christy Dignam mural appears in Dublin city centre ahead of funeral
'shakedown' | Conor McGregor’s legal team says lawyer for assault-claim woman ‘changed her story’