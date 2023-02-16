Man threw brick through glass door of family house after locks were changed, court hears

A caterer who threw a brick through the door of his family home was frustrated after his brother moved in and changed the locks, a court heard.

Trevor Morris (53) was left homeless after the incident and had to find new accommodation.

Judge Ciaran Liddy ordered Morris to donate €300 to Blanchardstown Hospice and said he would strike out the charge, leaving him without a conviction.

The defendant admitted causing criminal damage to a property at Monksfield Downs in Clondalkin on January 19, 2021.

Garda Thomas Murray told Blanchardstown District Court that gardaí were called to the scene following reports of a disturbance.

Gda Murray said Morris threw a brick through the glass in the front door, smashing it.

The defendant co-operated fully with gardaí and admitted causing the damage, Gda Murray said.

The court heard Morris had no previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Valerie Buckley said the house, which was going through probate, was the defendant’s home at the time and some of his belongings were still in the house.

Ms Buckley said that Morris had gone away for a weekend, and when he returned he discovered his brother had moved into the house and changed the locks.

Morris realised his behaviour was stupid, but it was a result of pure frustration.

The damage was repaired almost immediately, Ms Buckley said, and Morris had apologised for his behaviour.

Ms Buckley asked the judge to be lenient, saying that this was a very “difficult family situation” which had still to be resolved.

The defendant worked in catering and was the sole earner for his family, the court heard. Ms Buckley also asked the judge to leave Morris without a conviction, saying that any conviction could impact on his job.