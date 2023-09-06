Man ‘threatened to shoot gardaí’ in a drunken incident in city centre, court told

Dublin District Court heard gardaí were on duty on O’Connell Street on August 5 when they encountered the accused.

​A father-of-four who threatened to shoot gardaí in a drunken incident in Dublin city centre has been fined €250 for a public order offence.

Dikizeco Pedro (42) had no weapon and could not have carried out the threat, Dublin District Court heard.

Pedro, with an address at Latchford Place, Clonee, pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

Dublin District Court heard gardaí were on duty on O’Connell Street on August 5 when they encountered the accused.

He was highly intoxicated and stated he was going to shoot the gardaí. He was arrested.

Pedro had 21 previous convictions, a garda sergeant said.

The accused was not found with any firearm and could not have carried out the threat, his lawyer said.

Pedro had broken up with his wife and the offence resulted from him becoming homeless and abusing alcohol, the lawyer said. He was now trying to access treatment.

He asked Judge Bryan Smyth to be as lenient as he could in the circumstances.

Judge Smyth said the fine could be paid in a lump sum or instalments.

He granted free legal aid to the accused, who was on social welfare.