Man threatened to ‘harm the life and property’ of ex-girlfriend’s brother

A dad-of-one who made kill threats to his former partner’s brother has claimed that there was “little or no reality to those threats being carried out”, a court heard.

Glen Crolly, also known as Glen Crowley (26), claimed the threats were borne out of “anger and frustration” and that he had no history of violence.

However, the victim said that Crolly had made no effort to tell him that the threats were not real.

Judge Dermot Dempsey said the incident was “quite serious”. He imposed an eight-month sentence which he suspended for a period of two years.

The defendant, with an address at Ashton Green in Swords, admitted making a threat to kill or cause serious harm to another man at Goldenridge Close in Rush on September 2, 2020.

Garda Brian Murphy told Swords District Court that Crolly made a threat to cause harm to the life and property of the victim.

In an impact statement, the victim said he was forced to upgrade the security on his house and business following the threats, and he installed cameras.

The man said Crolly may maintain that there was no reality to the threats, but he has never told him that. He also said he believed the threats.

The victim further said he was disappointed that it had taken so long for the matter to come to fruition.

He accepted that he had smashed up Crolly’s car with an axe in an incident in September 2020, causing the car to be written off by the insurance company, at a loss of €10,000.

He claimed he did this as a show of bravado, as he feared what might be done to him.

Defence solicitor Paul Molloy said this incident took place three years ago and there had been no incidents since then.

Mr Molloy said these charges had also been hanging over his client since November 2020 and had caused him great stress.

The solicitor said Crolly had been badly assaulted during the course of his work a number of years ago and had been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder.

Mr Molloy said there was a history between the men, and Crolly had been in a relationship with the victim’s sister.

The solicitor said there was no chance of any of these threats being carried out, and they were said by Crolly in anger.

The defendant also wished to apologise for his behaviour, the court heard, and Mr Molloy asked the judge to be as lenient as possible.