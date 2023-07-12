Man stole prescription pad from hospital and tried to order drugs in chemist, court told

Perry, from Castletimon Avenue, Coolock, pleaded guilty to criminal damage, theft and other offences.

A father-of-one who smashed a takeaway door and stole a prescription pad from a hospital has admitted a series of charges.

Roy Perry (27) had the cases against him adjourned at Dublin District Court after a judge told him to “stay out of trouble”.

Perry, from Castletimon Avenue, Coolock, pleaded guilty to criminal damage, theft and other offences.

A garda told Judge Bryan Smyth the accused was put out of a takeaway at Dorset Street for arguing with staff on May 1, 2018.

He returned and smashed the door, causing €1,000 worth of damage. Separately, Perry took a prescription pad from Beaumont Hospital on April 30 that year.

Later, he went to Haven Pharmacy, Shantalla Road, Santry and tried to use one of the stolen prescriptions.

On September 22, 2019, an ambulance was called because of his intoxicated condition outside a pub at Iveragh Road, Whitehall.

Perry began verbally abusing the crew and passers-by, and gardaí arrested him. He admitted public intoxication and threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour.

He also pleaded guilty to other public order charges and several counts of possession of drugs.

Perry had had drug and alcohol problems but went for treatment and was now clean, his solicitor John Quinn said, asking the judge for leniency.