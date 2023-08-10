Man spared jail over Dublin row explains why he believes he is long-lost son of Muhammad Ali

The GoFundMe page entitled ‘Reunite With Lost Family After 40 years Alone’ has a £15,000 goal

A man spared jail this week after starting a row and threatening a Garda in Dublin has detailed why he believes he is the long-lost son of boxing legend Muhammad Ali in an online GoFundMe appeal.

Former advertising staffer Ibn Muhammad Ali pleaded guilty at Dublin District Court to a breach of the peace in Smithfield on August 7 and failing to comply with a caution to leave the area peacefully.

Judge Binchy applied the Probation of Offenders Act, sparring Ali a conviction and a sentence after Ali who has given two ages, 39 and 51, also pleaded guilty to giving gardai a false address, a Muhammad Ali tourist centre in the United States.

The court heard that Ali came from England seven weeks ago and had been camping outside the American embassy in Dublin.

Ibn Muhammad Ali, pictured leaving the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ) on Parkgate Street in Dublin. Pic: IrishPhotoDesk.ie

Garda Keith Power Judge Shalom Binchy heard that he was "flagged down" by Ali, who told him another man had his jumper, which had been stolen from him previously.

The officer spoke to the man, who proved he owned it by showing a receipt on his phone, and he then went to leave.

The court heard Ali started to follow the man and told Garda Power "if I tried to stop him, he would f*****g kill me".

Garda Power cautioned him to leave the area, but Ali failed to comply, was arrested and taken to the Bridewell Station, where he produced his driver's licence with his name, which was handed into court.

Ali had insisted that he was the kidnapped son of the three times heavyweight boxing champ, Muhammad Ali, previously Cassius Clay, "from his third marriage".

The court heard he has an online blog about his life story and set up a GoFundMe to help him reunite with his family in America.

Ibn Muhammad Ali

On the GoFundMe page entitled ‘Reunite With Lost Family After 40 years Alone’ that has a £15,000 goal, Ali details how and why he believes he is related to the legendary fighter.

He says that he is a “male human being who grew up without any family member mom or dad”.

He writes that he was born in the United States of America but was “illegally kidnapped as a child and trafficked and abandoned in a foreign society as a kid”.

“My mom married my dad after having me as a child and I am very well aware of that,” he states. “I come from a mixed race background, both my parent's moms are from the Caucasian ethnicity including my mom's dad as well and my dad's father comes from the African roots, all born and raised in the United States of America.”

He says that after growing up to be a “responsible adult”, he hasn’t seen any of his family members including seven sisters who live in the US.

He explains in the appeal that he is trying to raise funds to pay for a lawyer “who is willing to help me get back to my country safely after 40 years lost in the world”.

“The crazy thing about my story that people seem to find unbelievable is the fact I am claiming to be the natural biological son of the famous athlete Muhammad Ali, once known as Cassius Clay from Louisville Kentucky USA, and my mom is Veronica Porche Ali, the third wife of the Iconic legend,” he writes.

Cassius Clay felt his birth name was a ‘slave name’ so he changed it to Muhammad Ali.

He claims that records are “absolutely wrong about the history of the blood son of the three-times heavyweight champion of the world”.

“My father's mother is Odessa O'Grady, with Irish roots and heritage,” he adds. “No one knows how it feels to have one of the most famous men on the planet be your dad.

“Impossible is nothing and I am possible. I hope all who read this can help support me (to be) reunited with my family members and country.

“I refuse to hold or have any passport in life until I am heard in court stating I am the true biological son of both Muhammad Ali and Veronica Porche Ali. I have my evidence.”

“I have nothing to hide, the world knows my dad, so I might as well introduce what the world is trying to do to me as his true son here in the UK.

"The truth hurts but I hope those who believe in me heal for I am only born to be myself and speak about my personal experiences as a human being with intelligence and common sense after gaining the knowledge required to explain his emotional pain as a child who was stolen from his parents.”