Man slashed in neck and woman's hand cut through to bone during Omagh bus depot stabbings
Nathan McDonagh (18) is accused of carrying out the knife attacks in Omagh which left two of the three victims hospitalised.
A man was slashed in the neck and a woman’s hand cut through to the bone during a series of stabbings at a Co Tyrone bus depot, the High Court heard today.
Nathan McDonagh, is accused of carrying out the knife attacks in Omagh which left two of the three victims hospitalised.
The 18-year-old former boxer was granted bail on condition that he keeps out of the town.
McDonagh, of Tamlaght Road in Omagh, faces charges of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm, possessing an offensive weapon, three counts of causing actual bodily harm, and common assault.
Police were alerted that a man armed with a knife was stabbing people at the Drumragh Avenue location on May 14.
Prosecution counsel Mark Farrell said officers attended the scene and arrested McDonagh as he grappled with a passer-by who came to the aid of those attacked.
Two women sustained defensive-type lacerations to their hands during the incident.
“One of them was taken to the local hospital as she could see the bone coming through,” Mr Farrell disclosed.
Paramedics treated another 18-year-old man who suffered a “deep” slash wound to the neck before he was transported to hospital as well.
The knife believed to have been used in the attacks was located nearby.
Accounts provided by witnesses and the complainants identified McDonagh as the one who allegedly wielded the blade, the court heard.
According to Mr Farrell the defendant is believed to be under threat within his local community.
But defence barrister Sean Mullan argued that his client could live with his family at an address outside Omagh.
“He was previously a talented boxer… but suffered a very bad concussion,” Mr Mullan added.
Granting bail, Mr Justice McFarland cited McDonagh’s age as part of his reasons.
The judge ordered: “He is not to enter the town of Omagh, and he is not to approach or speak to any of the injured parties.”
