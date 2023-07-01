Man shouted ‘I’ll kill you’ before bladed-weapon attack on ex’s aunt, court told

Gardaí maintain Darren Byrne (42) injured the woman and struggled with her in the front garden of the house before leaving in the van.

A man assaulted his ex-partner’s aunt with a bladed weapon after stopping in a van outside her house and shouting in an open window: “I’ll kill you”, it is alleged.

Judge Gerard Jones granted him bail and adjourned the case at Blanchardstown District Court.

Mr Byrne, of Rowlagh Avenue, Clondalkin, is charged with assault causing harm to the woman (58).

The prosecuting garda objected to bail, citing the seriousness of the case involving an alleged assault with a weapon with a blade.

He said it would be the prosecution’s case that Mr Byrne stopped a van outside the woman’s home at Harelawn Park, Clondalkin, on June 14.

It was alleged he shouted threats in the open window, saying “I’ll kill you” before he exited the vehicle.

It was alleged that he assaulted the woman, causing bruising and blood to be drawn from under her arm.

According to gardaí, there was a scuffle between the pair in the front garden before Mr Byrne fled the scene in the van.

He was allegedly caught “red-handed” in very close proximity to the scene, at nearby Neilstown Road, Clondalkin.

Gardaí had viewed CCTV footage and believed it “corroborates completely” the account of the alleged victim.

The accused was previously in a relationship with the woman’s niece and there were concerns he could interfere with witnesses if granted bail.

Cross-examined by defence barrister Mark McMahon, the garda said the accused had blood around his nose and cuts on his lip and hands when arrested.

The barrister said there were assaults on “both sides of this dispute” and that on CCTV “you can see them scuffling”.

The CCTV did not show the alleged assault, Mr McMahon said. He accepted the charge was serious but said any bail concerns could be met by conditions.

Judge Jones granted bail, setting it in Mr Byrne’s own bond of €100, with an independent surety of €2,000 or the same amount of cash in lieu of the surety.

The accused must stay out of Harelawn estate and the home of his ex-partner. He is also to have no contact with the alleged victim. The judge recommended medical assistance in custody for the accused, who told the court he was suffering from cancer.