Man remanded in custody after being charged with causing death of Ukrainian friend

Iulian Lotca was charged with dangerous driving causing the death of Ihor Skokivsky in Fermoy, Co Cork on Saturday

A 37-year-old man has been remanded in custody after being charged in connection with a crash in Fermoy, Co Cork in which a Ukrainian man died at the weekend.

Iulian Lotca appeared before Mallow District Court this morning where he was charged with dangerous driving causing the death of 29-year-old Ihor Skokivsky at McCurtain Street in Fermoy on Saturday.

Mr Lotca, a native of Moldova with an address at Main Street, Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, was also charged with driving with excess alcohol in his system on the same date in the same street.

The charge alleges that Mr Lotca drove with an alcohol concentration of 59 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22 micrograms per 100 millitres of breath.

Mr Lotca was also charged with driving without insurance at the same location on the same occasion.

Det Garda Denise Fitzgerald gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. She told Judge Colm Roberts that Mr Lotca made no reply when the charges were put to him under caution.

Inspector Tony Sullivan said gardaí were objecting to bail for the accused.

Det Garda Fitzgerald said gardaí were objecting to bail arising out of the gravity of the charges. She noted that the dangerous driving causing death charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment.

She said gardaí were also opposing bail in the case because of the strength of evidence against the accused.

She said they would allege that Mr Lotca was driving with excessive speed and with excessive alcohol in his system when he crossed over on to the wrong side of the road and hit another car.

“He was caught red-handed at the scene, and he has made full admissions at interview following his arrest including that his driving was reckless at the time of the collision,” she said.

Ukrainian national Ihor Skokivsky was a back seat passenger in Mr Lotca’s car. He sustained serious injuries and was transferred to Cork University Hospital where he died on Sunday.

Det Garda Fitzgerald expressed concern that the accused would abscond if granted bail as he has no permanent living space. He currently resides in a caravan at the rear of a yard where he works.

Mr Lotca told the court he had been employed by O’Donovan Transport for several years. He promised to abide by a curfew and to sign on daily at Midleton garda station if he was granted bail.

However, Judge Roberts heard that Mr Lotca was unable to surrender his passport as it was in the possession of people who had loaned him money.

He said he fully accepted Mr Lotca was deeply remorseful over the death of his friend. However, he indicated that the charges were too serious to grant bail in the case. He remanded Mr Lotca in custody to appear before the court again on July 4 by video link.

Free legal aid was granted in the case.

Judge Robert also directed that Mr Lotca receive any necessary psychiatric assistance in prison.