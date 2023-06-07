Man ‘not the criminal mastermind’ in €4k cocaine haul, court hears
Andrew Byrne (45) may have been “taking the rap for someone else” when he accepted responsibility for the drugs.
A MAN caught “red handed” with more than €4,000 worth of cocaine and cannabis in a house in west Dublin was “not the criminal mastermind” of the operation, a court heard.
Andrew Byrne (45) may have been “taking the rap for someone else” when he accepted responsibility for the drugs, his defence said. Judge David McHugh jailed Byrne for four months.
Byrne, of Shancastle Avenue, Clondalkin, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs with intent to sell or supply.
Garda Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court a search was carried out at an address at Shancastle Avenue on September 29, 2021. Cocaine worth €3,361 was found along with bagging material, as well as €1,330 worth of cannabis.
The accused could not read or write and had an intellectual disability, his lawyer said. He was “not the criminal mastermind behind this operation” and although he was “caught red-handed” he was “perhaps taking the rap for someone else,” the lawyer said.
Byrne did not have the kind of lifestyle of someone committed to this type of operation, he said. He was living at home with his elderly mother, who he was caring for.
Judge McHugh said a sizeable quantity of drugs was found along with bagging material. While the accused suffered a “certain amount of disability”, the judge said, “on the other side of the equation” the public had to be protected from “this scourge on society”.
“He must serve,” Judge McHugh said.
He gave the accused credit for what had been said in mitigation. Recognisances were set in the event of an appeal.
