Man needed eight stitches after being struck with toilet brush in the head
The judge said the victim was very fair in his evidence and didn’t try to exaggerate anything.
A 31-year-old man who pleaded guilty to hitting another male with a toilet brush has been remanded on continuing bail for a community service assessment.
Jamie Gallagher, with an address at the time at St Saviour’s, Shop Street, Drogheda, admitted charges of assault causing harm and while striking a man producing a toilet brush, at St Saviour’s on 11 May 2021.
The victim gave evidence that he received eight stitches in the head.
He was one week off work as a result. The incident didn’t affect him any other way.
Read more
Solicitor Dermot Monahan submitted a letter on behalf of his client who had ‘significant’ previous convictions
He had chronic addiction and mental health issues.
The parties had lived in the same apartment block for four years.
Judge McKiernan said this was a very serious matter.
The victim had stitches and a scar. He was very fair in his evidence and didn’t try to exaggerate anything.
The court noted that Mr Gallagher was getting great support and accommodation from the Peter McVerry Trust.
He was remanded on continuing bail to 8 May to see if he was suitable for community service.
Judge McKiernan said she was considering a sentence of 200 hours community service in lieu of four months imprisonment.
Today's Headlines
COLD CASE | Kerry Babies: DNA analysis lead to arrest of couple ‘who are parents of Baby John’
overcrowding crisis | Protesters march on University Hospital Limerick as they demand local A&Es be reopened
BLAZE OUTBREAK | Major fire causes ‘catastrophic damage’ at Wexford furniture premises
TWISTER TRAGEDY | At least 23 dead and four missing after tornado tears through Mississippi
BROTHER CHARGED | Man accused of sister’s murder and attempting to kill niece in Portadown house fire
public disorder | Far right activist Andy Heasman arrested after incident with gardai on St Patrick’s Day
STREET DEALING | Canal bank dealer had €3.4k worth of crack and heroin in Coke can
A fire has broken out at a furniture premises at New Ross, County Wexford
BLOCKBUSTER CASE | Gwyneth Paltrow tells court she feared ski crash could be something ‘perverted’
COURT BEAT | Compo claim against Blizzards bass player over road collision is dismissed