Man jailed for rape put on ‘Irish accent’ before sex assault, court hears

A man described as “talking in an Irish accent” who pretended he had PTSD sexually assaulted a woman in Swansea hotel, a court has heard.

James Davies of no fixed abode, appeared at Swansea Crown Court for sentencing, having pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, two counts of ABH, two counts of rape, and assault by penetration.

He had gone to the Grand Hotel with a woman on August 19, 2022, and they had consensual sex together.

However, the victim fell asleep and when she woke up she saw Davies, who had taken cocaine that evening, pacing the floor in an aggressive state.

Swansea Crown Court heard how his face changed and he began to talk in an Irish accent.

The woman said she believed this was as a result of his account of how he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.

He had claimed that he had served in the RAF when he witnessed a friend being blown up in front of him, the court heard, resulting in him suffering from the condition.

However, police found that account was false after they carried out inquiries into the matter.

The 36-year-old then punched his victim to the face and made threats, despite her protests for him to stop while making her perform an oral sex act on him.

The court was also told he also urinated on her.

Police who were called to the hotel spoke to the victim before she was taken to Morriston Hospital for treatment for her injuries that included a swollen face, eye and jaw.

In a victim impact statement that was read to the court, the woman said: "I hope you can live with what you did to me, and always remember I am now happy and healthy with amazing support around me.

“I will have to live with the flashbacks but I will always be reminded of the strong courageous woman I am becoming."

Robin Rouch, speaking for Davies, said there had been a fairly healthy period of reflection over the last year.

“It is going to be a healthy sentence regardless,” Rouch added. “This is his first custodial sentence and he is on a list for counselling and has asked to see a psychiatrist."

In sentencing Davies, Judge Geraint Walters described his acts as "nothing less than psychotic" and said the matter was a "terrifying incident".

Davies was jailed for 11 years. He must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, and a restraining order has been placed on him preventing contact with his victim for life.