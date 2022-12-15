Man jailed for letting cancer-ridden dog suffer agonising pain says he ‘loves animals’

Francis Alexander Orr was jailed for six months last week

A man jailed this week for allowing his cancer-ridden dog to suffer in agonising pain says he “loves animals”.

Francis Alexander Orr was jailed for six months last week after he was convicted of causing unnecessary suffering to a dog last March in what a judge described as “one of the worst” such cases he’d ever dealt with.

Orr had promised vets he would bring the dog back to be put down after his kids had had a chance to say goodbye, but he never returned and the dog continued to suffer, according to prosecutors.

The family pet, a 14-year-old Collie called Harley, was riddled with cancer which had spread throughout its body and had required surgery on an abscess as far back as 2019 but Orr refused and it became infected.

These pictures taken by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council as evidence of Harley’s shocking injuries have had to be pixelated as they are too distressing to show in full.

Harley the Collie

Orr, from Carn Drive, Newtownabbey, who was immediately released to launch an appeal, has throughout denied he did anything wrong and told the court the dog was not suffering.

When confronted by the Sunday World, he doubled-down on his defiance saying: “I loved that dog for 14 years. I’m not a cruel man.

“Nobody knew that dog like I did. We knew it only had a couple of months left to live but it wasn’t limping or in pain. It was still going on four-mile walks with me every morning at 6.30 before I went to work.”

And he slammed the authorities for “killing” his dog.

“They robbed us of the last couple of months with Harley.

"We knew he wasn’t suffering, he wasn’t crying or whining and then they came and took him away and killed him.

“It was very distressing for the whole family. We don’t know what his last moments were like. They robbed us of that.”

But that’s not the view the council, the police and the court took.

Following a brief contest earlier this year at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, Orr was convicted of causing unnecessary suffering to a dog on March 8 last year.

Prosecuting counsel reminded the judge how Orr was told that Harley needed surgery as long ago as September 2019.

That was to remove an abscess at Harley’s anal gland but “for whatever reason,” Orr declined the operation.

Then in June 2020, with Harley “barely eating or drinking,” the mass had gotten much larger and there was a recommendation from vets that “euthanasia was in the best interests of the animal” as Harley was in pain.

“Mr Orr said he wanted to take the dog home to say goodbye to the children and the vet agreed, giving him a couple of days of strong pain medication,” said the lawyer, but she told the court Orr failed to come back.

There was no further interaction with vets or animal professionals until March last year when a member of the public, seeing that Harley was in pain and had an open and oozing wound where the abscess had ruptured, called the dog warden.

Orr still refused to have Harley put to sleep but the Collie was seized on foot of a warrant and when he was examined by a welfare officer, he was put to sleep and his suffering brought to an end.

The lawyer said that a further examination of Harley revealed that cancer had spread throughout his body and his “chronic condition had caused long-term suffering”.

Francis Orr confronted by Sunday World reporter Steven Moore

When we called to his home yesterday morning Orr invited us in to give his version of what happened to Harley.

“It wasn’t my dog, it was my wife’s,” he told us. “She has already been prosecuted because she pleaded guilty.

“I didn’t own the dog, I didn’t chip the dog. It wasn’t mine. But I did love that dog for 14 years, the whole family loved that dog.

“It wasn’t suffering. We got statements from neighbours who stated the dog was well looked after.

“The council sent someone round to check how the dog was being looked after and you can see they ticked the boxes that said the dog was well fed, was in a good environment and had a good home.”

Deluded Orr then showed us the animal welfare document with the boxes ticked but welfare officer had also written that the dog was not free from pain and suffering as it had an “open sore on its behind”.

Orr said the court mentioned medication and the lack of it but he told us yesterday: “I got meds on my own. I haven’t got it in me to harm someone or a dog. I kept that dog for 14 years and loved it so much. It went everywhere with me.

“We knew it didn’t have long to live but he should have been able to spend his last days with people who loved him.

“I’ll do whatever time I have to do knowing I loved that dog. I couldn’t plead guilty when all I did was love the dog.

“I can’t believe I’m being done as some kind of dog abuser or killer of a dog. I’ve had dogs all my life and loved them.”

In court, District Judge Nigel Broderick told Orr he had two options – go to Maghaberry to serve his sentence or apply for bail pending an appeal.

“We will go for the appeal,” Orr told the judge who had earlier described the case as “one of the worst that I have encountered for a dog owner not treating their animal properly”.

Orr was also banned from ever owning or having any other animal.