Man jailed for 43 years after trying to hire Hells Angel to kill teen he abused and her mother

Robert Elliott (28) pleaded guilty to two counts of murder for hire, witness tampering, illegally possessing a firearm, and producing child sex abuse material

A man who told his mother to hire a Hell’s Angel to kill a girl and her mother after being charged with making child sex abuse images of the teenager has been jailed for 43 years in the United States.

Robert Elliott (28) had been so desperate to have the two killed, he then offered other inmates in prison $5,000 to have the murders carried out.

He eventually made contact with a “cartel hitman”, offering him a motorbike and weapons for the hit, but in fact had been talking to an undercover federal agent.

Elliott pleaded guilty to two counts of murder for hire, witness tampering, illegally possessing a firearm, and producing and distributing child sexual abuse material.

Elliott met the victim in 2017 when she was 16 years old, according to an FBI statement.

He was later charged with domestic violence against the girl and was barred from having contact with the victim, but later tried to give her heroin.

Elliott was then charged with dealing drugs and police found he had produced and distributed child sex abuse material of the girl through Facebook.

While in jail on those charges, Elliott called his mother and told her to hire a member of the Hells Angels to kill or injure the girl so she couldn’t testify against him.

Even though Elliott’s mother paid $500 to a Hells Angel, the calls and texts between Elliott and his mother were intercepted by police and the plan failed.

He then tried to hire inmates in the Shelby County Jail in Indiana, offering them $5,000, who instead tipped off the authorities.

While in another jail in 2019 he used letters, calls and texts to hire a person he believed to be the cartel hitman to kill the girl and her mother.

Elliott is accused of offering the “hitman” heavy duty equipment, a motorcycle, and military-grade weapons, including shoulder-launched multipurpose assault weapons and M203 grenade launchers for the murders.

Elliott conspired with his grandfather to provide the items to the “hitman” — who was actually an undercover federal agent.

Federal agents executed a search warrant at Elliott’s grandfather’s home and recovered a motorcycle and at least twenty firearms, including several assault rifles, and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Elliott had agreed to provide the guns, motorcycle, and ammunition the hitman in exchange for killing federal and state witnesses.

“His physical abuse and sexual exploitation of a child were compounded by his relentless attempts to have the victim and her mother murdered,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.

FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Herbert J. Stapleton said: “This defendant’s abuse of a minor victim was beyond despicable.”

“He physically and sexually assaulted her, sought to provide her with dangerous narcotics, and had no qualms about killing the minor victim and others in a desperate and twisted attempt to get away with it.”