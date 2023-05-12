Man is convicted after two dogs ‘mutilated’ by having ears cropped

‘The stitching was so tight it was cutting into remaining tissue and actually causing additional damage to the ears’ *GRAPHIC IMAGES*

The practice is illegal in Ireland, according to the ISPCA

The dogs' ears were cropped, the ISPCA says

A man has been convicted in court after two dogs were “mutilated” by having their ears cropped, a practice that the ISPCA says is illegal in Ireland.

Zeeshan Ali was fined and ordered to pay €923.22 in vets’ bills following a hearing at Carlow District Court last Thursday, May 4.

He was also disqualified from keeping dogs for life.

The court heard evidence from ISPCA Senior Inspector Fiona Conlon who initially called to Mr Ali’s property in Tullow, Co Carlow in November 2021.

The practice is illegal in Ireland, according to the ISPCA

Ms Conlon told the court that she found the dogs’ ears red and inflamed.

According to an ISPCA statement, their ears had been cut to the cartilage by “an unknown person” whom the accused had handed the dogs over to “for an illegal procedure known as cropping”.

The charity said it was also pointed out in evidence that the stitches used in the procedure were not of medical grade and that both dogs would have been in significant pain.

“The stitching was so tight it was cutting into remaining tissue and actually causing additional damage to the ears,” the statement reads. “Both dogs were mutilated in order to achieve a particular look for the dogs.

The dogs were left in pain

“This barbaric act of cropping is illegal in Ireland”, the ISPCA added in the statement.

“Mr Ali claimed that he did not know that this procedure was illegal in Ireland. Both animals on the premises were seized and taken into ISPCA care.”

Commenting on the case, Senior Inspector Conlon said: “The removal of a dog’s ears permanently impairs its ability to communicate.

“Mr Ali had a duty of care and a legal responsibility towards caring for, and addressing any welfare issues concerning his dogs. It is my opinion that he failed to do this, by arranging for his dogs’ ears to be cropped resulting in the totally unnecessary suffering of these animals.

One of the affected dogs

"Thankfully both dogs are now both doing well now and have since been rehomed”.

The ISPCA encourages members of the public to continue to report any animal welfare concerns to the ISPCA’s National Animal Cruelty Helpline in confidence on 0818 515 515 or email helpline@ispca.ie.