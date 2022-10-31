Man in his 20s to appear in court for assault of priest in Ardkeen, Waterford
The man in his 20s was arrested after the priest was stabbed at a house in Ardkeen at around 9.30am on Sunday morning.
A man is due to appear in court today for the assault of a young priest in Waterford yesterday.
The priest, aged in his 30s, was stabbed at a house in Ardkeen at around 9.30am on Sunday morning.
He was brought to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries following the shock assault.
The suspect will appear in court this morning after he was arrested and detained at Waterford Garda Station yesterday.
"He has since been charged and will appear before a special sitting of Waterford District Court on Monday, 31st October, 2022, at 11:15am,” a Garda spokesperson said.
When the news of the assault broke yesterday, the Bishop of Waterford and Lismore, Alphonsus Cullinan, said he was “very shocked” and hoped the priest would make a full recovery.
Bishop Cullinan added that he is also praying for the priest's chaplaincy colleagues, who would have also been affected by the incident.
“It's a huge shock,” he said.
