Man in court accused of causing explosion during attempted ATM raid
Roberto Balogh (21) was charged by detectives investigating the attack on a Danske Bank ATM
A man has appeared in court accused of causing an explosion as part of a bid to raid a cash machine in north Belfast.
Roberto Balogh (21) was charged by detectives investigating the attack on a Danske Bank ATM in the Ballysillan Road area.
Police discovered a detonated improvised device and extensive damage at the scene on March 1 last year following reports of a loud bang.
Balogh, with an address on the city's Crumlin Road, is charged with causing an explosion likely to endanger life or seriously injure property, and destroying an ATM.
He faces further counts of attempting to steal money belonging to Danske Bank and possessing an explosive device with intent.
During a brief hearing at Belfast Magistrates’ Court, the accused spoke only to confirm that he understood the allegations against him.
A PSNI officer said she could connect him to the changes, but no further details about the incident were disclosed.
With prosecutors seeking more time to prepare their case, Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer agreed to a four week adjournment.
Balogh was released on continuing bail and is expected to appear in court again on January 31.
Today's Headlines
'Devastating' | Young man (20s) killed in Galway farm accident named locally as Colie Kearney
'mad' | RTÉ legend Dave Fanning says Gerry Ryan would be ‘cancelled’ if he were alive today
Facial wounds | Teen accused of double rape left with ‘significant injury’ after ‘reprisal attack’, court told
happy holly-days | Holly Carpenter shares snaps of romantic New Year’s trip to Morocco
objections | Tyrone man with 86 convictions who ‘threw knife at his mum and assaulted cops’ granted bail
Normal People | Paul Mescal and Angelina Jolie spotted on coffee date in London
'frightening' | Man who stalked ex partner by climbing up pipe and crawling into her home avoids jail
tone deaf | Wolfe Tones singer says it’s ‘ridiculous’ Leinster Rugby issued apology for playing 'up the RA'
no excuse | UFC chief Dana White issues apology after being captured slapping his wife on film
battle | Cork mum fights to raise €300k to get daughter (16) to Florida for life-changing surgery