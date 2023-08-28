Man hurled chair onto terrace at neighbour’s home and screamed abuse at gardaí

Adjourning the case, Judge Gerard Jones warned him he would be jailed if he did not pay the €100 compensation to his neighbour.

John McMahon hurled abuse at gardaí when they spoke to him

​A man who threw a chair at his neighbour’s terrace, damaging it, screamed abuse at gardaí when they came to investigate the complaint.

John McMahon (42) was intoxicated and aggressive during the episode at his home in west Dublin, a court heard.

Adjourning the case, Judge Gerard Jones warned him he would be jailed if he did not pay the €100 compensation to his neighbour.

McMahon, with an address at Buirg An Ri Walk, Balgaddy, Lucan, pleaded guilty to criminal damage, public intoxication and using threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour to breach the peace.

He also admitted possession of a small amount of cannabis that was found by gardaí after his arrest.

Blanchardstown District Court heard gardaí were called to Buirg An Ri Walk on March 19 last year.

The owner of an apartment wanted to make a report about her neighbour who had caused €100 worth of damage to her terrace, Garda Sergeant Maria Callaghan said.

A chair had been thrown by the accused from his balcony area at the terrace, the court heard. When gardaí spoke to McMahon, he was highly intoxicated and screamed at the officer, calling him a “fat c**t”.

He remained aggressive outside the property and was arrested and brought to Ronanstown Garda Station.

McMahon was searched there and found in possession of cannabis worth around €70.

Judge Jones asked if he had paid compensation to the victim.

Defence solicitor Kelly Breen said the accused was willing to do so but was on a course dealing with drug and alcohol difficulties and unfortunately did not have the compensation with him in court.

She asked the judge for more time to pay the €100.

Judge Jones adjourned the case to a date in October. “It’s his choice, pay back the money or it’s Mountjoy,” he said.

McMahon was remanded on continuing bail.​