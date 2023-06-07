Man hit and threw brother to floor in phone-shop attack, court told

The brother was left with concussion and bruises following the assault in Dublin city centre.

A MAN attacked his own brother in a phone shop, punching him to the back of the head before throwing him to the ground and continuing to strike him.

The brother was left with concussion and bruises following the assault in Dublin city centre.

The case against Christopher Brennan (26) was adjourned at Dublin District Court for a victim impact statement.

Brennan, with an address at Reuben Avenue, Rialto, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to his brother Joseph Brennan at the Ilac Centre on a date in October, 2020.

Garda Sergeant Tony Flanagan told the court the victim complained he had been in a phone shop after 5pm on the evening in question when he received a punch from behind.

When he turned around, it was his brother, who shouted “extremely offensive words” at him, the court heard

According to the prosecution, Brennan continued to assault his brother outside the store, throwing him to the floor and attempting to punch and kick him while he was on the ground.

CCTV showed the accused punching his brother to the side of the head from behind before continuing to assault him.

The attack lasted “a few seconds”.

The victim suffered a mild concussion as well as bruising to the scalp and face, but had recovered.

He made a formal complaint to the gardaí and the accused was charged.

The DPP consented to the case being dealt with in the district court and Judge Bryan Smyth accepted jurisdiction after hearing the summary of the evidence.

The accused acknowledged the assault but disputed that there was any kicking, and no kicks were evident in the CCTV, his lawyer said.

Brennan had no previous convictions, the court heard.

The judge remanded the accused on continuing bail to later this month, for any victim impact evidence before mitigation and finalisation.