Man ‘front and centre’ in loyalist feud refused bail for holiday in Spain

A man charged in relation to an ongoing loyalist feud in north Down has been refused bail to go on holiday to Spain.

Samuel Coulter was one of a number of men who appeared at Newtownards Magistrates Court yesterday morning.

A dozen men, all from Ards, Bangor and east Belfast, are charged with affray and unlawful assembly.

One of those men, Samuel Coulter (56), applied to be released on bail to go with his family for a week to Majorca.

Defence counsel Liam McStay argued it would take him out of the north Down area so there was no possibility of him committing further offences or interfering with witnesses.

But a detective said that Coulter had been “front and centre” in an incident at Weavers Grange in April where the large crowd entered, carrying ladders and hammers, to remove South East Antrim UDA murals and plaques.

She said the main witness in the case had specifically named Coulter as participating, adding that the witness has been subjected to two attacks, including shots being fired at a property and an arson attack at a local industrial estate where the witness has a business.

Citing threats which appeared overnight at Newtownards courthouse, the detective said the “risks are obvious”.

“This is an ongoing loyalist feud… and should he get bail these incidents are likely to continue,” she added.

Mr McStay argued that Coulter was not involved in the Courthouse incident.

But District Judge Mark Hamill said he “couldn’t care less” which side did what.

Refusing bail, the judge said he had “never come across a situation before” where a defendant who had been repeatedly refused bail came to court to ask to go on holiday.

“Context is everything and this case is an ongoing, vicious, deadly gangster feud between rival gangs in Ards — that’s the police view."

The judge adjourned the case to August 23.

In relation to other aspects of the various cases, the prosecutor said there had been no decision in their cases yet.

The four allegedly from the Weavers Grange faction and whose addresses cannot be reported given threats against them are 29-year-old Ryan ‘Buster’ Lee Johnston, 24-year-old Curtis Johnston, Karl O’Neill (38) and Colin Adair (36).

They are all facing charges of affray, disorderly behaviour and making threats to kill arising from two incidents — one in Donaghadee and the other in Ards shopping centre, on March 31.

Their case was put back for a week.

The Public Prosecution Service said there had also been no decision yet in the case of two men charged with a petrol bomb attack.

Stephen Daniel McKeag (30), from Upper Movilla Street and Robert Montgomery (30), from Queen's Square, are jointly charged with arson of a property on Moyne Gardens with intent to endanger life as well as possessing, throwing and making petrol bombs on March 26.

While Montgomery is charged with intimidation, McKeag, the son of deceased loyalist hitman Stephen ‘Top Gun’ McKeag, is charged with attempted intimidation of the householder.

Their cases were also adjourned to August 23.

The five defendants who have been granted bail had their cases adjourned to September 21.