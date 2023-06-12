Man found with prohibited machine gun part in Dublin airport luggage pleads guilty

Damien Graham made a “serious and grave error" when he unlawfully brought components back from a gun show in the USA

A firearms dealer found with a prohibited submachine gun part in his luggage at Dublin Airport has pleaded guilty to weapons possession offences.

Damien Graham (53) made a “serious and grave error" when he unlawfully brought components back from a gun show he had attended in the USA, a court heard.

He was sent forward to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court for sentence.

Mr Graham, a registered firearms dealer from Ballynagall, Ballickmoyler, Carlow, is charged with possessing a conversion kit for an AR15 assault rifle, including a bolt and chamber.

He is also accused of unlawfully having a bolt from a Sterling submachine gun, at Dublin Airport's Terminal 2 on November 28, 2021.

At Dublin District Court, defence solicitor Matthew Kenny said the accused could be sent forward to the circuit court on a signed plea of guilty.

A state solicitor said this was on consent with the DPP.

Damien Graham

Judge Treasa Kelly sent the accused forward on bail to the present sittings of the circuit court, on June 30.

The DPP had earlier consented to the case remaining in the district court.

In a jurisdiction hearing last month to determine the venue, Garda Sharon Breen said customs officers found the parts in a search of Mr Graham's check-in luggage.

The conversion kit was to make a rifle calibre smaller, a common practice, because larger calibre ammunition was more expensive. The Sterling submachine gun bolt was an essential part, not a firearm in its entirety.

Gardai had not believed there was anything suspicious, but Mr Graham had not obtained an importation licence for those parts.

The accused’s licence allowed him to have certain semi-automatic or handguns, but not machine guns.

Mr Kenny said his client would say what happened was an oversight. He had met gardaí by appointment and answered all questions, the court heard.

Mr Graham had an automotive tool firm and a second business as a restricted firearms dealer. The solicitor said his client ought to have known better but made a "serious and grave error" while returning from a gun show in Florida.

Judge Kelly had refused jurisdiction to deal with the case in the district court after hearing the facts.

Meanwhile, a co-accused, Patrick O'Mahony Jnr (53), of Ballyrameen, Castlemaine, Co Kerry, is charged with one count of possessing a bolt from a Browning machine gun, also at Terminal 2 on November 28, 2021.

He is yet to indicate a plea and his case has been adjourned to a date next month to consider the disclosure of prosecution evidence with his solicitor.