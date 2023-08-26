Man found sleeping with an axe in parked car is convicted and fined

Blanchardstown District Court heard gardaí on duty in the Newcastle area in the early hours of May 4 last year, found a car parked “offside” and checked the registration.

A man found sleeping in a parked car with an axe in his possession has been fined for having it as a weapon.

Sergejs Volkovs (44) had the implement on him when he was searched after gardaí had found him in a car that he was living in by the side of the road in west Dublin.

Judge Gerard Jones convicted and fined him €200.

Volkovs, with an address at Esker Meadows Grove, Lucan, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon.

Blanchardstown District Court heard gardaí on duty in the Newcastle area in the early hours of May 4 last year, found a car parked “offside” and checked the registration.

The gardaí noticed the accused asleep in the car. They arrested him and brought him to Lucan garda station.

When searched, an axe was found in his possession.

Volkovs made no reply when charged and cautioned. He had previous convictions.

The accused was not in court and the judge agreed to hear the case in his absence.

Volkovs – who had been living in Ireland for a number of years – told the gardaí that he required the implement for work purposes, his solicitor, Valerie Buckley, said.

Ms Buckley asked the judge to take this into account.

“It doesn’t matter,” the judge said, fining Volkovs.